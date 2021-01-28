NHRC notice to UP govt after 2 kids go missing from orphanage

New Delhi: The NHRC has sent notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and police after the media reported that two minor siblings who were sent to an orphanage following the arrest of their parents five years ago in a murder case in Agra are missing, officials said on Thursday.



The National Human Rights Commission has also sought a detailed report from the state government and police chief in the matter within four weeks, they said. In a statement, the NHRC observed that "gross negligence" committed by a public servant has "devastated" the entire family.

"The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that after five years in jail in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh for a crime they didn't commit, a couple can't find their two kids, who had been reportedly sent to some orphanage in their absence," it said. Considering it a "serious issue of human rights violation", the commission has issued notices to the chief secretary and DGP, Uttar Pradesh, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, the rights panel said.

The reports should include the inquiry, action taken, if any, against police officers and public servants who were responsible for ensuring social security to the couple's children, the officials said, quoting the notice.

The state authorities, including the police and the social welfare authorities of Agra, acted in a "reckless manner, showing no respect towards the basic human rights", the NHRC said.