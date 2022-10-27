NHRC notice to Raj govt on auctioning of girls

New Delhi: Taking cognizance of reported auctioning of girls on stamp papers to settle disputes on the diktats of Caste Panchayats in Rajasthan, the NHRC has served notice to the Rajasthan government over the issue and sought action taken report.

In an official statement, the NHRC said that the NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report in which it was reported that whenever there is a dispute between the two parties particularly involving financial transactions and loans etc, the girls aged between 8-18 are auctioned to recover money and the refusal thereof resulting in the rape of their mothers to settle disputes on the diktats of Caste Panchayats in the state.

As per NHRC statement citing media reports, these girls are being sent to UP, MP, Mumbai, Delhi and even foreign countries and subjected to physical abuse, torture and sexual assault in slavery.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to human rights violations of the victims of such abominable practice. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the chief secretary calling for a detailed report on the matter, along with an action taken report, qua measures already taken and if not, proposed to be taken to prevent such gory incidents.