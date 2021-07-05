NHRC notice to Maha over health condition of Stan Swamy

New Delhi: The NHRC on Sunday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government in the wake of a complaint alleging serious health condition of imprisoned 84-year-old Father Stan Swamy. In the notice sent through the state's chief secretary, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called upon him to ensure that every possible efforts are made in providing Swamy proper medical care and treatment as part of life-saving measure and protection of his basic human rights.

The commission has also called for a report in the light of the allegations made in the complaint, and the treatment record of Swamy, who is very old and lodged in Taloja Jail, Navi Mumbai.

"The NHRC, looking into the complaint, alleging serious health condition of imprisoned Fr. Stan Swamy (84 years), has today issued a notice to the chief secretary, government of Maharashtra, calling upon him to ensure that every possible efforts are made in providing him proper medical care and treatment as part of life saving measure and protection of his basic human rights," the NHRC said in a statement.

The Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist has been arrested in the Elgaar Parishad case.

This direction has come in continuation with the earlier order of the commission, wherein it had advised the state government to provide adequate medical care and treatment to Swamy, who is admitted at Holy Family Hospital, and submit a report within four weeks, it said.