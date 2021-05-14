NHRC issues notices to Centre, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, after receiving complaints about several bodies found floating in the Ganga river in the two states.



"It (NHRC) has issued notices to the chief secretaries of both the states and the secretary, Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, today calling for action taken report within four weeks," its statement noted.

According to residents in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, at least 52 bodies were seen floating at the Ujiyar, Kulhadia and Bharauli ghats in the Narahi area. Similar reports of bodies floating in the Ganga have come from Bihar.

In its statement, the NHRC said that it seems the public authorities have failed to take concentric efforts in educating the masses and checking the immersion of half-burnt or unburnt bodies into the Ganga.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and cremation grounds and burial grounds across the country have been overburdened.

The NHRC's statement said, "The practice of disposal of dead bodies in our sacred river Ganga is clearly in violation of guidelines of the National Mission for Clean Ganga project of the Ministry of Jal Shakti."

It said it received a complaint dated May 11, 2021, based on several media reports, wherein apprehensions were expressed that these bodies floating in the Ganga were of COVID-19 victims.

The complaint noted that the disposal bodies in such a manner may seriously affect all those persons who are dependent on the Ganga for their day-to-day activities, the NHRC mentioned.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday demanded a judicial probe headed by a high court judge into bodies floating in the Ganga in Uttar

Pradesh and said what is happening is inhuman and criminal.

"What is happening in UP is inhuman and criminal. The government is busy image building while people are suffering unimaginably.

"There must be an immediate judicial enquiry headed by a High Court Judge into these events," she wrote on Twitter. Her remarks came amid reports of bodies floating in the Ganga in Ballia and other places of Uttar Pradesh as well as in Bihar.

Further more, after a number of bodies were seen floating in the Ganga in the past few days, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on

Thursday said the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh must be held accountable for "failing" its people badly.

