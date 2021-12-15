NHRC issues fresh advisory on bonded labour to Centre, states

New Delhi: In a fresh advisory on bonded labour, issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to the Centre, states and UTs, the apex human rights body has recommended delinking of relief packages to the victims of bonded labour from the outcome of criminal proceedings to avoid delay.

Expressing serious concerns over the inordinate delay in the release of relief package to the victims of bonded labour, NHRC chairperson Justice Arun Mishra has said that the focus of the state and district level functionaries should not only be limited to brick kilns alone, but also in domains where bonded labour system has manifested itself in newer forms like in construction industry, shopping malls, call centres, massage parlour, etc. The newer forms of bonded labour need to be identified for providing relief to them as per the existing acts and schemes, he said.

The Commission has also asked the states to identify households in extreme vulnerable conditions to prevent any instance of bonded labour by providing them with free ration, healthcare and other social security cover to the vulnerable and the marginalised communities.

The NHRC's advisory also authorises concerned authorities to invoke provisions of SC/ST Act, if a bonded labour belongs to those communities in addition to invoking the provisions of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act to give them relief.