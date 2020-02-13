NHRC chairman seeks more power for commission from Centre

Raipur: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairman Justice H L Dattu on Thursday sought "appropriate powers" for the commission from the Centre to make it a "toothful tiger".



He was in the state capital along with the members of the commission as a part of the 'Open Hearing and Camp Sitting' to hear complaints related to the rights violations of people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities in Chhattisgarh.

Responding to a query over his statement describing the commission as a "toothless tiger", Justice Dattu said, "I had said the NHRC is a toothless tiger...There is a provision in the Act, which only permits us to make recommendations."

"If by any reason those recommendations are not implemented by the authorities or the state government, we do not have the power either to initiate contempt proceedings or to initiate any other type of proceedings to see that our order is implemented..." he added.

"If by any reason the central government thinks that appropriate powers should be given in Act of NHRC and if power comes to us, we will certainly become not toothless tiger, but a toothful tiger," he said.

Briefing the media about the cases which were heard on Thursday, NHRC member Jyotika Kalra said the panel has taken serious congnisance of the promotion of a Chhattisgarh cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who was promoted despite a complaint of sexual harassment against him by a woman constable.