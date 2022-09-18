NHPC to provide training to persons with intellectual disabilities for Special Olympics

Chandigarh: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited has taken another step under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) by providing Financial help to Special Olympics Bharat for regular sports training to Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (PWIDDs) for 3 years through dedicated and trained coaches in Special Olympics Bharat. In this regard, 20 centers have been supported with a total financial implication of Rs 3 crore across India. Out of which 9 centers located in Himachal Pradesh were inaugurated by Zoom meeting on 17.09.2022 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday by Dr. Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat.

Dr. Mallika Nadda, while addressing in the online inaugural function said that with the help of the amount provided by NHPC under CSR, Sports Training Center for Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities will be formed and it shall take sports in India to a different level. She also thanked the NHPC management while expecting NHPC to provide similar cooperation in future also and congratulated Dr. D.G. Chaudhari, General Secretary, Special Olympics Bharat and Mr. Parkishat Mehdudia, Area Coordinator for opening 9 training centers in Himachal Pradesh.

NHPC is conducting its business from time to time in a socially responsible manner by maintaining ethical behavior at various places of the country for the social welfare under it CSR. In this sequence, MoU has been signed between NHPC and Special Olympics Bharat for providing regular sports training to 20 sports centers for the development of intellectually challenged persons by dedicated trained trainers, out of which 9 centers located in Himachal Pradesh which were inaugurated by Dr. Mallika Nadda are as follows: Prem Ashram Special School, Una; Roshani (Day care for all disabilities), Solan; Aastha Special School Nahan, Sirmour; Koshish Ak Aastha Vishesh Patshala Rampur, Shimla; Surya Udyog Cheritable Trust, School Cum Pre Vocational Center For Special Needs Children, Dharamsala; Special Sports Center Vijaypur, Bilaspur; Paradise Children Care Centre Chowari, Chamba; Nav Chetna School Sarwari, Kullu; Sahyog Special School Campus, Nagchala, Mandi. Coordinators of various locations from Special Olympics from across the country were present on the occasion through Zoom meeting.