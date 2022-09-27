NHPC organises blood camp

Chandigarh: Natioanal Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) organised a blood donation camp on Tuesday at Corporate Office, Faridabad in association with Rotary Club of Faridabad (Midtown).



The camp had been organised as part of nationwide drive of blood donation camps being held from September 17 to October 1, 2022 under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The camps aim at ensuring an efficient and effective national blood system to provide universal and timely access to safe blood.