NGT earmarks 200 metre as minimum distance between stone quarries and residential structures

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal Wednesday earmarked 200 metre as the minimum distance to be maintained between stone quarries and residential or public structures across the country.



A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel held that the stone quarries should maintain a minimum distance of 100 metre between them and the residential/public buildings, when blasting is not involved.

The order was passed after taking note of the report filed by the Central Pollution Control Board which also said that the regulations for danger zone (500 m) prescribed by Directorate General of Mines Safety also have to be complied compulsorily and necessary measures should be taken to minimise the impact on environment.

However, if any state is already having stringent criteria than the above for minor mineral mining (i.e. more prescribed distances than the above), the same shall be applicable, the bench said.

The tribunal directed the CPCB to monitor compliance and said criteria be followed throughout the country.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by Kerala resident Usha A alleging illegal quarrying and mining at VazhapparaNanniyodePanchayath, Kurupuzha. The green panel had earlier noted that Kerala State PCB reiterated the distance criteria of 50 metres, and mentioned that no study is available with the CPCB in the

issue.