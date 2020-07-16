NGT directs NTPC, Vidhyachal to pay `10 crore fine

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed NTPC Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station in Singrauli to pay an interim compensation of Rs 10 crore for breach of its fly ash dyke into the GovindVallabh Pant Sagar ''Rihand Reservoir''.



It directed the Central Pollution Control Board to ensure scientific disposal of fly ash as per the statutory notification issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) under the provisions of Environment Protection Act, requiring 100 per cent

utilisation.

The direction was passed on a plea by advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey who had referred to the incident on October 6, 2019 in which the ash dyke was breached due to the "negligent act" of the NTPC power project and more than 35 lakh metric tonnes of fly ash got into the GovindVallabh Pant Sagar ''Rihand

Reservoir''.

Meanwhile, the CBI has arrested a manager of NTPC Limited in Jodhpur for allegedly receiving Rs one lakh as bribe for clearing bills and allowing smooth functioning of a firm engaged for the maintenance of a solar plant of the PSU, officials said on Thursday.

It is alleged that Manager Om Prakash was arrested while receiving the first tranche of a total bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh from the firm, they said.

The agency also carried out searches at the residence of the official in Bhilwara and at his office in Jodhpur, they said.