NFR working to improve rly connectivity in NE

new delhi: The expansion of Rail connectivity in Northeast has been the topmost priority of the present Central Government. Acting on the agenda, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken various state capitals and International connectivity new line projects under its jurisdiction.



These new lines will provide basic infrastructure support for industrial development having large socio-economic ramification. It will provide direct broad gauge route to state capitals which may boost economic development of the regions.

In addition, there are various international rail connectivity projects under the jurisdiction of NFR. There are various new lines and doubling projects which are currently under implementation. The final location survey for a new line has also been sanctioned from Lanka to Chandranathpur.

This line will act as an alternative to the Lumding- Badarpur hill section and also act as a double line. Further, survey for doubling in Tripura and South Assam are also being planned for execution in future. These projects will provide enhanced connectivity to the people of the respective areas, help grow small scale industries in the area and boost tourism.

NFR is committed to contribute relentlessly in the pursuit of enhancing railway infrastructure and connectivity in Northeast.