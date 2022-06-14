NFR resumes linen and blanket services in trains

new delhi: For the comfort and convenience of passengers, Indian Railways has withdrawn the restriction on the supply of linen and blankets in trains from March, 2022. This restriction was imposed due to COVID Standard Operating Protocol for the movement of passengers by trains.

Implementing the decision, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already resumed these services for few trains originating from Katihar and Alipurduar divisions on March and April, 2022.

Recently the facilities of linen have been started in additional eight pairs of trains. Gradually, linen services in more trains will be provided. Supply of linen and blankets is being done in a phased manner to ensure the proper quality of linen as a sizeable amount of fresh linen is being procured. NFR is working overtime to bring the service back to a 100 percent.