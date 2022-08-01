NFR initiates Hand Held Terminals

Maligaon: As a part of the 'Digital India' initiative, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced Hand Held Terminals (HHTs) in several trains to make onboard ticket checking easy, transparent and digitalized.

N. F. Railway has provided a total of 185 nos. of HHTs to be implemented at several trains originating from five divisions of the zone. Out of 185 numbers, Katihar division was provided with 78 nos., Alipurduar division with 24 nos., Rangiya division with 04 nos., Lumding division with 57 nos. & Tinsukia division lastly was provided with 22 nos.