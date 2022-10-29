NFR gets ready for Chhath Puja with special trains to tackle rush

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway receives a large number of footfalls in many stations during the Chhath Puja celebrations. To deal with the situation it has geared up its preparation to tackle the rush of passengers. From running of additional trains to providing facilities at stations; N F Railway has come with several initiatives for ease of the commuters during the rush period.

In addition to the regular DEMU train services, three numbers of DEMU Chhath Puja Special passenger trains are being operated from Katihar station. Additional ticket booking counter has been opened at Manihari station under Katihar division for the ease of commuters in getting tickets easily for those special trains. Frequent announcement of trains with additional information, drinking water facility and maintenance of cleanliness at Manihari station has been prioritized. Speed restrictions and caution to loco pilots to pass cautiously at spots of public gathering has also been ordered.