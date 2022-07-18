NFR celebrates 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Station' event

Maligaon: To commemorate 75 years of Independence of the nation, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being observed across the country.



To mark this auspicious occasion, Ministry of Railways is celebrating 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Station' event for which 75 stations which are related to the freedom struggle have been selected across the country for decoration and 27 trains have been selected for spotlighting. As a part of this event, nine stations under NF Railway which are associated with freedom fighters will be illuminated. The nine stations of North-eastern states are Gohpur, Raha and Sibsagar Town in Assam, Aagartala in Tripura, Jiribam in Manipur, Dimapur in Nagaland, Bhoirabi in Mizoram, Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh and Mendipathar in Meghalaya.

The Central programme was organised at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi on Monday. On the occasion, V.K Tripathi, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board addressed the celebrations across Indian Railways from Rail Bhawan. He advised all the General Managers and Divisional Railway Managers to celebrate with enthusiasm and involve more and more people in the programme.

As a part of the celebrations in Northeast Frontier Railway, Anshul Gupta, General Manager, NFR inaugurated the iconic one week event of "Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Station" in a function held at Guwahati Railway Station on Monday.