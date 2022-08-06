N.F. Railway to operate special train between New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri
MALIGAON: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate one special train between New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri for one trip in both directions to clear the
extra rush of passengers. Special Train No. 03129 (Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri), will depart from Sealdah at
21:40 hours on August 12, 2022 Friday to reach New Jalpaiguri at 08:30 hours on Saturday. Special Train No. 03130 (New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah), will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 12:35 hours on August 13, 2022 Saturday to reach Sealdah at 00:10
hours on Sunday.
