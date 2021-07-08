Newsclick founder gets interim protection

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to news portal Newsclick's editor-in-chief and founder in connection with a Delhi Police FIR concerning foreign funding.

Justice Yogesh Khanna issued notice on the plea by Prabir Purkayastha seeking anticipatory bail and sought status report from Delhi Police.

The court sought reply and granted interim protection from arrest to Newsclick director Pranjal Pandey

as well on his anticipatory bail plea in the FIR.