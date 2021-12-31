New Year bonanza for Punjab cops from Channi

Chandigarh: In a New Year bonanza for the Punjab Police personnel, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh on Friday announced a slew of incentives for the cops.



In a function held here at the PAP complex today, the Chief Minister while striking an emotional chord with the cops said that service in the Armed forces and Police is a challenging job and only those people who have the zeal to serve the country and its people join these forces. He said that the state government fully recognizes the immense contribution of Punjab Police in the socio-economic development of the state adding that no stone will be left unturned for the welfare of Punjab Police personnel. CM Channi said that the state government is duty-bound to make sure that the interests of cops are safeguarded in Punjab.

CM Channi while accepting a major demand of cops announced to restart Uniform allowance from the ensuing New Year. He said that superior quality uniforms will be provided to cops for which total payment will be borne by the government. CM Channi also announced free bus travel for any on-duty cop in government buses adding that Police personnel will continue to get 13 months' salary. Likewise, the Chief Minister also said that the bomb disposal unit put their life in peril during discharge of their duty so the state government will provide risk allowance to them. He also announced to enhance Diet money for sportsmen in Punjab Police from existing Rs. 150 to Rs. 250 per day during camps. CM Channi also announced ground renovation in the PAP campus at a cost of Rs. 1 crore to boost sports.

CM Channi also said that Police Sanjh kendra will be opened at Amritsar and Mohali airports to facilitate NRIs coming into the state. He also announced the requisite funds for purchasing 250 vehicles in the force. CM Channi also announced to enhance the Police welfare fund from the existing Rs. 10 crores to Rs. 15 crores from the next budget.