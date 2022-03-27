'New research in animal husbandry to help farmers increase milk production'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the new research work being done by scientists in the field of animal husbandry, especially in the field of preparing new varieties of buffaloes, will benefit the livestock farmers and farmers of the country at large. The Chief Minister was addressing a press conference in Hisar.



Khattar said that scientists have done research on a large scale with regard to cloning and increasing milk production in the last 6-7 years and they have been successful in it. He said that the government has asked scientists to try this experiment outside the lab so that the people, especially the livestock farmers can get maximum benefit like the good quantity of milk from the buffaloes.

Answering a question, the CM said that Soil Health Cards have been made for the land of 86 lakh farmers of the state.

Parameters are mentioned on this card and farmers are informed in detail about which crop they should plant on the particular land for maximum benefits.

Responding to another question regarding the construction of a runway at Hisar airport, Khattar said that the work of construction of a runway at Hisar airport would be completed soon. After this, the flight schedule will be ready. Pilot training, aeronautics projects, and defense projects will be started at the airport soon. He said that the decision will be taken once the feasibility check of the airport elevated road is done.

While replying to another question, Khattar said that there is no 3 percent quota for sportspersons in Category A to Category C category. Players can also get more jobs under the government's Padak Lao, Padd Pao policy.

He said that there were some complaints in the gradation certificate in D group, so to eliminate them, it has been decided to give jobs on the basis of achievements. He said that medical colleges are being built in every district to provide better health benefits to the people.

This year also announcement has been made to open four medical colleges. These include Panchkula, Fatehabad, Charki Dadri and Palwal. He said that it has been made mandatory for MBBS students to take bonds in government jobs.

Meanwhile, the CM today announced several development projects worth crores of rupees for the Nalwa assembly constituency. In the 17th Annual Mahotsav and Gau-Bhagwat Katha function organised at Sh. Balaji Gaushala in village Mangali, various demands were put forth by Deputy Speaker, Ranbir Gangwa was approved.