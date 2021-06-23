New recruits to provide mobile nos used in 5 years

Jammu: Providing educational details from age of 15 years, mobile numbers used in last five years, furnishing information of in-laws and details of loans have been made mandatory for any fresh appointments in Jammu and Kashmir, and they will be verified by the CID Department of Police within two months.



The amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997, under which appointment orders are issued, was issued on Monday after a panel set up under the chief secretary last year recommended proper character and antecedents verification by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Wing.

As per the comprehensive format devised by the government, the selected candidates, besides being asked to provide information about themselves, their family members, including in-laws, have to provide information about the mobile numbers used during the last five years, the registration number of vehicles owned or used, email and social media or web-based portal accounts, in addition to bank and post office account numbers among others.

"The appointing authorities, on the receipt of attestation forms from the candidates, shall forward these forms with a covering letter (sealed and marked secret) in the form prescribed to this Government Order directly to the CID Headquarter for conducting the verification of the character and antecedents of the selectees.

"The CID shall conduct verification of character and antecedents of the selectees and forward the same to the requisitioning authority within one month from the date of receipt of the list of selectees. In case the verification process in respect of some candidates requires more time, the CID may seek another one month in respect of such candidates only while forwarding the completed cases," the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) read.

However, the order issued by Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said the entire time period in the verification process should not be more than two months under any circumstances.

The order said, "In case of receipt of an adverse report and on confirmation thereof by the State/Divisional/District Level Screening Committee, as the case may be, the appointment shall automatically stand cancelled without any notice."

The government warned that the furnishing of false information or suppression of any factual information in the attestation form would entail disqualification, and is likely to render the candidate unfit for employment under the government.

"If suppression of any factual information comes to notice at any time during the service of a person, his services would be liable to be terminated without any further notice," it said, adding "if detained, arrested, prosecuted, bound down, fined, convicted, debarred, acquitted etc. subsequent to the completion and submission of the form, the details should be communicated

immediately to the authorities to whom the attestation form has been sent early, failing which it will be deemed to be a suppression of factual information."