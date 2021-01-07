New micro-irrigation scheme for water to every farm land

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday said that in a bid to ensure availability of water in each and every agricultural field across the State, a new micro irrigation scheme has been started.



Under this scheme, four districts namely Bhiwani, Dadri, Mahendragarh and Fatehabad have been included in the first phase. He informed that National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has also agreed to give subsidy under this scheme.

The Chief Minister said that under this scheme, farmers who will make clusters of at least 25 acres of land or more will be provided water through Micro Irrigation System. For this, a portal will soon be launched and applications from interested farmers will be invited. This was stated by the Chief Minister while presiding over the NABARD State Credit Seminar 2021-22, organised by NABARD here on Wednesday with a theme 'Collectivisation of Agricultural Produce for Enhancing Farmers Income'. Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, Jai Parkash Dalal and Cooperation Minister, Dr. Banwari Lal were present as special guests at the Seminar. On this occasion, Chief Minister also released State Focus Paper-2021-22.

Speaking on the occasion, Manohar Lal said that due to COVID-19, country's and state's economy has suffered a huge setback and to overcome this crisis which has badly affected various sectors of the economy a relief package of Rs 20 lakh crore was given by the Central government under Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign for revival of various sectors.