New industry policy: 1,207 industries established in two years in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The new industrial policy implemented by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is attracting investors. In the last two years, 1207 new industries have been established in the state, a capital investment of 16 thousand 897 crore has been made through these industries in the state, in which more than 22 thousand people have got direct employment. Similarly, a total of 104 MoUs for mega industrial projects have been signed during this period. The proposed total capital investment of these units is 42 thousand 714.48 crore, through which about 65 thousand people will get employment.



It is noteworthy that in the last two years in the state of Chhattisgarh, there has been a rapid industrial development. To achieve this growth, the state government not only implemented the new industrial policy but also included amendments in this policy as per the requirement of the investors. The state government implemented food processing policy along with the establishment of food parks in the development blocks of the state and also executed MoU for this purpose. In order to provide fair price of forest produce to the forest dwellers a Vananchal package was announced and assistance was provided to the entrepreneurs as per their demand, due to which a new environment of industrial development has been created in the state.

The State Government has announced the Vananchal Industry Package in the Industrial Policy 2019-24 to promote the establishment of forest produce, herbal and food processing industries in backward and most-backward areas. Under this, the units are being given a permanent capital investment grant of maximum Rs 2.50 crore as well as all the grants announced in the industrial policy including net SGST.

Similarly, the state government is giving special boost to food processing to increase the income of farmers. For this, the government has set a target of establishing a food park in each development block. For this, land has been identified for establishment of new Food park in 110 development blocks out of 146 development blocks. The "Chhattisgarh State Food Processing Mission" has been extended to 31 October 2024. Also, the state government has signed MoUs with 05 food processing units, out of which two units have come into production. Through these units, an investment of Rs 283 crore and 2434 jobs are proposed in the state. MoU proposals have been received for setting up 15 minor forest produce based units in Bastar region through which a capital investment of Rs. 74 crores and 1049 jobs are proposed.