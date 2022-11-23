'New India's New Uttar Pradesh' welcomes investors from around the world: CM Yogi

New Delhi: In a bid to make Uttar Pradesh the growth engine of India's development, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formally announced the organization of "Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023".



The Chief Minister invited industrial investors from all over the world to invest in Uttar Pradesh at a large event held on Tuesday at Sushma Swaraj Pravasi Bhartiya Bhavan in New Delhi, in the dignified presence of eminent personalities from the national and international industries, representatives of industrial associations, and representatives of several public sector companies, among others.

The Chief Minister said "Uttar Pradesh is currently at the pinnacle of a progressive transformational journey under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The vision of 'self-reliant' India set by the Prime Minister is the main pillar of this rejuvenation. Uttar Pradesh has set a goal of $1 trillion, following the Prime Minister's plan to grow India's economy to $5 trillion."

In this sequence, our government is organizing a Global Investors Summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023, so that the country and the world can benefit from the immense business opportunities available in the state, he added.

The Chief Minister said that this Investors Summit would prove useful in providing a unified platform to the global industrial world for cooperation in economic development. "This three-day global conference will be attended by world class policymakers, top leadership of the corporate world, business delegations, academia, think tanks, and intellectuals, who will collectively brainstorm on business possibilities and opportunities for partnership."