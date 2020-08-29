New Delhi railway station and Mumbai CST to get a facelift

New Delhi: Centre will come up with Rs 6,567 crore redevelopment projects for busiest New Delhi railway station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav confirmed on Saturday.



Recently, the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited bids from private developers for the redevelopment of two major railway stations, aiming to transform these two stations into world-class.

Meanwhile, the rail ministry plans to build multi-modal transport hub - integrated with airport line and separate entry and exit points for New Delhi railway stations.

The redevelopment project will be done based on the PPP model. New real-estate projects, road construction projects will be seen in both the railway stations. Multi-level car parking, hotels, retail areas, office spaces, serviced apartments etc are also in the wish list of the ministry with stretching the build-up areas. Further, connecting the stations with straight-six or four-lane roads, connecting the stations with multiple widening roads will also be done, the Railway Board Chairman mentioned.

This project will witness commercialization of 5,50,000 sq ft area of NDLS, having 4.5 lakh footfalls daily and a multimodal hub for Mumbai suburban, footfalls count 11 lakh daily in heritage station. The estimated project cost for the national capital is Rs 4.925 crore and for Mumbai it costs Rs 1.642 crore. The investment opportunity for redevelopment is on DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer) basis here.

For the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, long term lease-rights for real estate will be provided, up to 99 years for residential or mix-use format and 60 years for non-residential formats. Up to 2.54 lakh sqm of Built-up Area (tentative) is allowed for commercial development. For providing better passenger services and amenities, railway stations shall be on the license with the concessionaire for 60 years, the ministry mentioned in its official presentation.

The eligibility criteria are in terms of financial capacity at the RFQ stage. The request for quotation (RFQ) for New Delhi Railway Station had been invited on August 24, 2020, and for Mumbai, it was August 20, 2020. The pre-bid meeting will be held on September 22 and the applications will be received on October 22, 2020.

Railways aim to complete the entire project in four years. But at the same time, the ministry official also assured that the exccess charges for both the stations will be kept very nominal as the footfall are very high.