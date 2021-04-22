New Covid hosp to come up in Jalpaiguri district

Darjeeling: With the continuing surge in positive cases, Jalpaiguri is all set to get a new Covid-19 hospital.



"A new Covid-19 hospital will come up at the ITI in Matiali, Mal in the Jalpaiguri district. It will have 60 beds. At present there are 250

Covid beds. We will be increasing this to around 350. There are 7 safe houses in Jalpaiguri for mild and asymptomatic cases," stated Moumita Godara Basu, District Magistrate, Jalpaiguri.

The nodal officers for Covid-19 management for the Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts held a review meeting at the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad to take stock of the situation.

"The number of Covid-19 beds will be increased from 110 to 200 at the NBMCH. The number of beds at Triveni Covid Hospital will be increased from 150 to 180. We are keeping a daily tab on Covid beds in private hospitals."

"As per requirement they will be increased," stated Shashank Sethi, DM, Darjeeling.

While Subrata Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Food Processing Industry and Horticulture has been designated the nodal officer for the Jalpaiguri district, Surendra Gupta, Principal Secretary, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration is the nodal officer for Darjeeling.

Sanitization of markets in Siliguri are being done. "A meeting will be held on Friday with 19 bazar committees of Siliguri along with the police and the Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

The way forward will be decided in this meeting" stated Sonam Wangdi Bhutia, Commissioner, Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

On Wednesday Darjeeling district clocked 262 cases including 130 in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area; 4 in the Darjeeling Municipal area; 9 in Sukna; 1 in the Kurseong Municipality area; 6 in Mirik; 1 in Mirik Municipality area; 1 in Bijanbari; 3 in Sukhiapokhri; 2 in Takdah; 1 in Kharibari; 75 in Matigara; 26 in Naxalbari and 3 in Phansidewa. 16 cases have recovered including from home isolation.