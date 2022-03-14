'New BJP govt in Goa will take oath after Holi'

Panaji: The new government in Goa will be sworn in after Holi, which falls on March 18, along with the three other states where BJP returned to power in recently-held polls, Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Monday.

"Swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Goa would be conducted post-Holi celebrations along with the other three states where BJP has won a majority," Tanavade told reporters. He, however, didn't specify the exact date of the swearing-in ceremony.

Even four days after winning a maximum of 20 seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly, the BJP is yet to stake a claim to form the next government, which will be the third straight term of the saffron party.

Tanavade said the Goa governor has already administered the oath to Ganesh Gaonkar as pro-tem Speaker.

The newly-elected members of the Goa Assembly will take oath on March 15, when the term of the current Assembly expires.

The governor has summoned the Assembly session on Tuesday.

Tanavade rubbished rumours about differences within the party unit over the leadership issue.