New BJP chief Dr Bindal puts up grand show, praises Nadda

Shimla: At a grand show of strength in the town, currently facing winter snow spells, senior BJP leader Dr Rajiv Bindal on Saturday took over as state's new party president.



Dr Bindal, who had resigned as Speaker of the state assembly two days back, was lone name proposed for the party's post to replace incumbent Satpal Satti, who headed the state BJP for nine years.

Dr Bindal is considered close to J P Nadda, who will be elected to the post of national BJP president on January 20.

Top party leaders including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank' and Union MoS ( Finance) Anurag Thakur, BJP incharge Mangal Pandey and cabinet ministers, MPs and sitting MLAs were present as his name was finally declared by BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar.

"I find myself lucky to take the reins of the party, which in next few days will elect J P Nadda, a son of the soil, to the top most post. It's big honour to lead the party under the stewardship of Nadda–who has risen from the party's ranks and BJYM and remained a union cabinet minister," Dr Bindal said amidst loud cheers.

New BJP president also spoke high of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, a five-time MLA from Seraj, one of state's most backward area, to make a generational charge in the state 's politics.

Dr Bindal admitted that the task he has chosen to take over on the high command's directions is quite challenging but not impossible one to deliver as agenda was already set to bring the BJP back to power in 2022.

He said "Till now, Himachal Pradesh had a trend wherein no incumbent government has returned to power.This trend will be broken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and organisational headship of J P Nadda as now we have strong leadership of Jai Ram Thakur."

Party workers from all over Himachal Pradesh ,especially his home district of Solan and assembly constituency of Nahan had reached Shimla to greet Dr Bindal.

Dr Bindal also praised former state party president Satpal Satti and Anurag Thakur.

A five MLA and former minister, Dr Bindal recalled his association with the RSS since 1968 ,which he claimed give him highest values and taught nationalism.

Two former Chief Ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar did not reach Shimla for the function.