New affordable COVID cure awaits govt nod

New Delhi: Given the raging Covid-19 scenario, and a third wave is assumed to be in the offing, a team of acclaimed scientists and doctors has proposed a new sustainable, affordable alternative protocol for COVID management to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). The new protocol involves Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Melatonin and Antifungal prescription.



The proposal, in possession of Millennium Post, has cited myriad scientific studies across the world exhibiting effectiveness of heavy doses of Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Melatonin and prescription of antifungal treatment in fighting the novel coronavirus.

Saji K Sam, senior scientist, ISRO, who is leading the team told Millennium Post, "It's a proposal highlighting the importance of following a protocol involving Vitamin C, Vitamin D3 & melatonin as a sustainable, cost effective and a viable alternative in controlling and combating Covid-19 pandemic."

"The proposal referred to various scientific studies across the globe showing the effectiveness of heavy doses of Vitamin C, Vitamin D3 & Melatonin - which are known to have very good antiviral activities- in fighting Covid-19," he added.

"Studies have shown that most of Covid-19 deaths are due to pre-existing illness and co-morbidities. We have stated in the proposal that it is a well-established and accepted fact by all in the medical and scientific field that no one is dying due to the direct attack of the virus but due to the overwhelming response of defence system to kill the virus. Here the immuno-modulating effect of Vitamin D3 combined with Melatonin works," he said.

The proposal has been sent to ICMR director general, the secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Welfare, in addition to the state health secretaries, said Saji K Sam. Around 25 scientific studies carried out across the globe have been mentioned in the protocol, he added.

Apart from Saji K Sam, the team comprises Dr Praveen Kumar Saxena (Integrated Medicine, Clinical Metal Toxicologist), Dr Lalitkumar Deoro Anande (Superintendent, Group of TB Hospital, Mumbai), retired IAS official I Venkateswarlu, Dr Sreesudha Chapyala (Nutritional & Environmental Medicine), Dr Digambar Naik (Cardiology) and Dr Lenny Da Costa (Preventive Cardiology).

Speaking exclusively with Millennium Post, Dr. Digambar Naik, Cardiologist, who recovered from COVID-19 using the proposed treatment of modern medicines said, "My SPO2 dropped to 70-80%, the sugar skyrocketed, in spite of never being diabetic. My eyes could not close even for a moment, vision blurred. I was then recommended the high dose of Vit C."

"The first dose started at 8 pm and I saw the whole team of doctors in Covid attending the inauguration of Vitamin C drip. After the second dose in the early morning, I had a smile on my face. I was feeling different & I knew my deterioration had stopped. Just before this my 3rd CT Scan showed a score of 10/25. And it was a different story after this. I took some time but kept on constantly, though slowly improving and finally went home after 14 days of admissions. A great experience, finally all that ends well is well," Naik said.

Referring to Dr. Naik's case of recovery via heavy dose of Vit C, Dr. Lenny Da Costa, Preventive Cardiologist and founder of Rafael Medicare Goa & Rejuven Clinics Mumbai told Millennium Post that 'Black fungus and white fungus are created by us'.

"We have given them an invitation. Covid-19 can be treated without steroids by relying on the heavy doses of Vit C and D3. The proposal was sent much before the second wave," Dr Da Costa said.

He also mentioned the randomised Control Trial done on critically ill patients in Wuhan China last year. It showed that patients given 24 Gms of IV Vit C improved much faster oxygen levels faster (in those not given O2 levels went further lower) and their IL6 levels decreased much faster than the controls who were not given Vit C.

"We did send the protocols to ICMR way back in November 2020. Had it been approved, we would have saved a lot more lives in this critical second wave. Presently we are in the process of doing a web structure retrospective study and hope to collate the data soon," Dr. Lenny said.