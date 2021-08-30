New AC 3-tier economy coaches to run from Sept

New Delhi: In a move towards affordable air-conditioned travel in trains, Railways fixed the tariff of new AC 3-tier economy class coaches at 8 per cent less than AC 3-tier. According to a ministry source, such coaches will be fitted first by the Northern Railways in a special train in September. "The first such coaches will be fitted in 2403/04 Prayagraj-Jaipur Express," an official confirmed.



On Saturday, a ministry circular mentioned that the passengers opting to travel in the AC 3-tier economy class have to pay 2.4 times the base fare of the sleeper travel in Mail or Express trains. The base fare for up to 300 km of travel will be Rs 440 and will go up as distance increases. The base fare of the ticket varies every 100 km after the 300 km distance mark. The circular further stated that other charges such as reservation fee, superfast charge, GST as applicable for these coaches will be levied separately. Up to 2000 km, the basic fare will cost around Rs 1757 and up to 5000 km, it will be Rs. 3065, ministry reports say.

The rail ministry also confirmed that 50 AC 3-tier economy class coaches have already been given to different Zonal Railways. Now since the fare is fixed, these coaches will be attached to existing mail express trains. Meanwhile, in a twist, a ministry official informed Millennium Post that such coaches will be fitted with the Mail, or Express or special trains- length under the permissible range. If the length crosses the permissible range, then the sleeper class coaches will be replaced with these AC 3-tier economy class coaches.

The Rajdhani Express has 22 coaches and normal Mail or Express trains have 24 to 26 coaches. An ICF coach has a length of 22.28m (buffer to buffer) and an LHB coach has a length of 24.70m (buffer to buffer).

Normal Child fare rules will apply as applicable for the existing AC 3-tier coaches in Mail or Express trains. The booking of tickets against passes issued to Members of Parliament and rail travel coupons (RTCs) issued to MLA/MLCs, fully reimbursable warrants/vouchers shall be permissible as per the existing provision of 3rd AC coach of Mail or Express trains. The normal cancellation and refund rules will be applicable here as well, according to the circular. These coaches are being manufactured at RCF, ICF and MCF and over 800 of them will be rolled out in the current financial year. The new coaches will have the speed potential of 160 kmph.

Meanwhile, the experts feel that gradually these AC 3-tier economy class coaches will replace AC 3-tier coaches as there are 83 berths in such new coaches as against 72 berths in AC 3-tier. The 11 extra berths were added by moving the main electrical controls below the coach with advanced technology. The regular AC 3-tier coaches have two side berths, which will be increased to three in the new coaches.

These new coaches further have personalised aircraft-style AC vents with each berth. Divyang-friendly and modular bio-toilets with touch-free fitting will be there.