'Never aspired to be President, won't become a dissident'

New Delhi: Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said he never aspired to be the President and will not turn into a "dissident", but will continue to remain connected with people and interact with them.



In his farewell speech, Naidu, who has often expressed unhappiness over frequent stalling of proceedings, said people expect Parliament to discuss, debate and not disrupt. The Vice President appealed to members to observe "decency, dignity and decorum" to maintain the image and respect of the house.

"The normal feeling about politicians...Respect is declining everywhere and this is because the value systems are declining. Keep that in mind and try to do your bit," he said advising parliamentarians to follow high standards.

Talking about speculation that he aspired to become the President, Naidu made it clear, "I am not of that type, people now often talk - either president, otherwise dissident or a resident. I am not going to do all these three."

"I never aspired to be the president, will never become a dissident and will never be confined to the residence. I would be moving around, going around, meeting you all, greeting you all and talking to you on larger issues.

"I would not get into politics. We are all working on our way, we are not enemies, we are rivals," Naidu said.

Naidu, in his around 10-minute speech, said Rajya Sabha has "greater responsibilities" being the upper house.

"People want the house to discuss, debate and decide - 3D's. They do not want the other D, that is disruption," said Naidu, who is known for his witty and rhyming comments since his days in the BJP.

"My wish is parliament functions well. There are many members who are good speakers and when the opportunity comes, I see new members coming prepared

"Now the students, rural folks and people from other segments are watching parliament proceedings.

"That is why sometimes, I have to intervene and have to be strict and also have to take not a very happy decision of naming some people. Otherwise, I have no enjoyment to take such extreme actions", he said. Naidu said he has no ill will against anybody or any party from the day he occupied the chair.

However, he also said he had tears in his eyes when he resigned from BJP with a "heavy heart", a party he belonged to after his name was announced for the post of Vice President after the BJP parliamentary board meetings.