Neither my policy, nor my flag has changed: Raj Thackeray
Aurangabad: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said neither his policy towards Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators has changed nor his party's flag.
The MNS, in January this year, unveiled its new flag which featured Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's royal seal, also called 'raj mudra', and his speech at the workers convention at the time indicated a turn towards hardline Hindutva politics.
Speaking to reporters here, Thackeray said, "Neither has my policy towards Bangladeshis and Pakistanis changed, nor has my flag."
He said his party had sent a letter to the state election commission about the new flag and that it was one of the many flags registered three to four years ago.
He added that the flag with the royal seal was also displayed at several party events earlier.
Thackeray claimed the state government got rickshaws and taxis driven by 'Bangladeshis' off the roads after his party raised the issue.
Taking a potshot at the Shiv Sena, Thackeray said others have come into power by changing their policies.
When asked about the Elgar Parishad case being handed over the National Investigation Agency, and the tussle between state and Centre over it, Thackeray said, "It doesn't matter which agency conducts the inquiry, the probe should reach a conclusion. We see many inquiries commence, but they never end."
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Three students held with grenade in J-K14 Feb 2020 12:30 PM GMT
DCW notices to Delhi Police, DMRC over harassment of woman...14 Feb 2020 12:13 PM GMT
Match-fixing: Sanjeev Chawla moves HC challenging custodial...14 Feb 2020 12:07 PM GMT
Trump visit: Cong says AMC building wall to mask slum area14 Feb 2020 12:04 PM GMT
Dal Lake in Kashmir to get eco-sensitive zone tag soon14 Feb 2020 11:50 AM GMT