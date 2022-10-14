Nehru created mess in Kashmir, Modi govt cleaned it: Amit Shah

Zanzarka/Unai (Gujarat): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru created a "mess" in Jammu and Kashmir by introducing Article 370 in the Constitution, but the Narendra Modi government rectified the error in 2019 by nullifying the provision that gave special status to the erstwhile state.



Speaking at an event to flag off the BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra' in Gujarat, where Assembly polls are due in the next two months, Shah said the Congress used to often taunt his party over construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but work on the mega project was now in progress.

The senior BJP leader flagged off one yatra from Zanzarka in Ahmedabad and two others from Unai in Navsari district. Decorated vehicles are being used in these yatras.

"Due to the mistake of Jawaharlal Nehru, who inserted Article 370, Kashmir was in a mess... it could not be properly integrated with the rest of the country. Everybody wanted the removal of Article 370. Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed it in one stroke and completed integration of Kashmir with the country," Shah said.

Earlier this week, Modi, during his visit to Gujarat, had also blamed Nehru for the issues plaguing Jammu and Kashmir for decades.

In August 2019, the BJP-led government at the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the border state into two Union territories.

Raking up the issue of construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Shah asked the gathering if they had thought that dream of building a grand mandir in the Uttar Pradesh town will be realised?

"The Congress used to taunt us with slogans like "mandir wahi banayenge, lekin tithi nahi batayenge (the temple will be built but can't say when)," Shah said.

"But the dates were declared, the ground-breaking ceremony was completed and a grand temple is coming up at the promised place," the Union minister pointed out.

The Modi government has developed important places of worship, Shah said.

"Visit Somnath, Dwarka, Kashi, Kedarnath or Ujjain. The Narendra Modi government has developed all places of worship, which during the Congress government were left to fend for themselves," Shah said.