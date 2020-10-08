'Need to resolve Paris accord issues to attain climate goals'

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Sherpa of the G-20 summit Suresh Prabhu has stressed on resolving all the discords regarding Paris accord on climate change to achieve its goals. Notably, the USA is the only country that has withdrawn itself from the Paris Accord.



While speaking at a webinar, the G20 Sherpa said that India will seek to push its own priorities during the G20 summit and will also carry forward the work done by other countries as part of them holding the G20 Presidency.

"India's approach to solving global problems will be to follow its philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The business community must focus on not just the bottom line (profit), but also lifting the people at the bottom of the pyramid," Prabhu said at a virtual meet which was organised by Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) in association with CII and the Indian National Science Academy.

Stressing that supply chain needs to be made flexible while reviving the global economy, External Affairs Secretary (Economic Relations) Rahul Chhabra said, "Productive areas also have to be re-created."

"Apart from meeting the huge domestic need during the Covid-19 pandemic, India has supplied medicines and medical equipment to many countries. The county has also provided assistance to other countries in the form of a rapid response team, information platform, online training to health workers," Chhabra said.

Present on the occasion, RIS director general Professor Sachin Chaturvedi said, "The RIS is engaged in the exchange of ideas between various parties such as business, scientists, economists and civil society to make it easier for policymakers to implement them at the G20 level."

"In this context, the publication of G-20 digest is also included, which aims to gather useful information for the presidency of 2022 India," he said.