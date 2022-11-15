Need to learn about forest conservation from tribals amid climate change and global warming challenges: Murmu

bhopal: President Droupadi Murmu said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (late) had paved the way to carry forward the tribal welfare works at the national level by introducing the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.



President Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to the state, was addressing the Tribal Pride Day celebration in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol on Tuesday. The state government celebrated the Tribal Pride Day to mark the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda as part of the nationwide celebration.

The President emphasised, "Today the issues of climate change and global warming have posed a major challenge to the world. There is a need to learn from the tribal lifestyle and their determination for conserving forests."

During the event, the state government launched the Panchayats Extension to Schedule Areas (PESA) Act to implement in the state.

Greeting the gathering, the President said that Madhya Pradesh has the largest tribal population in the country, so organising the function, in which several communities of the tribes like Goud, Baiga, Bharia,Sahariya, Bhilala, Bhil and Koul have taken part in the state, is always relevant.

"Vajpayee was the son of MP, who contributed historically to pave the way for welfare of the tribals at national level by constituting the Tribal Affairs Ministry in his tenure as the PM," the President said. "I am happy that keeping in mind Atal ji's thoughts, the Union Tribal Affair Ministry is functioning many development and welfare schemes to them," she said.

The President said that most of the tribal areas have been rich in forest and mineral wealth. The tribal people live a life based on nature and respectfully protect nature. They had fought fiercely and sacrificed during the British rule to protect this natural wealth from exploitation. PM Narendra Modi had announced on 15 November last year in Bhopal that the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Munda would be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to remember his contribution.

The President recalled the struggle of the tribal society in conserving and protecting forest areas during the British rule and added they have also sacrificed their lives for this cause. The tribal society gives equal importance to human beings and vegetation, she said.

"In the tribal society, groups are given importance rather than individuals. Cooperative (living) is preferred instead of competition and equality over speciality," she said, adding the tribal society has a better gender ratio compared to other communities. MP Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also addressed the audience. Chouhan highlighted the salient features of the PESA Act for the welfare of the tribal communities such as mandatory permission from the Gram Sabha for opening a wine shop.