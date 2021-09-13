'Need to instil ideals of Swami Vivekananda in today's youth'

Hyderabad: Swami Vivekananda firmly believed that the true essence of religion was the common good and tolerance and to fulfill the dream of making a resurgent India through these principles there is a need to instil his ideals in today's youth, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said on Sunday.

Justice Ramana while virtually addressing an event to mark the 22nd Foundation Day of Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence, Hyderabad and the 128th anniversary of the historic Chicago Address of Swami Vivekananda said: "Swami Vivekananda, in his address, propagated the idea of tolerance and universal acceptance. He analysed the dangers posed by the meaningless and sectarian conflicts in society to the nations and the civilisations. There is greater need today, in contemporary India, to pay heed to the words spoken by Swami Vivekananda as early as in 1893."

Swami Vivekananda's address in the World "Parliament of Religions" at Chicago in 1893 drew the world's attention to the ancient Indian philosophy of Vedanta. He popularised practical Vedanta as it preached love, compassion and equal respect for all, the CJI said, pointing out that his teachings have great relevance for all times to come.

"He was prophetic. Long before the painful churning that took place in the subcontinent during the freedom struggle resulting in framing of an egalitarian Constitution of India, he advocated secularism as if he foresaw the

events to unfold.

"He firmly believed that the true essence of religion was common good and tolerance. Religion should be above superstitions and rigidities. To fulfil the dream of making resurgent India through the principles of common good and tolerance, we

should instil the ideals of Swamiji in today's youth," Justice Ramana said.

Swami Vivekananda believed that youngsters in India are the chain that binds our past to a greater future. He believed that anything is possible if one has the required belief, he said. It is imperative for the youth to be aware about the social realities and challenges, the CJI said, adding "Remember, any change in the nation's trajectory always stems from its youth and their participation. It is for you to build the ideal nation

and society that you desire to witness."

"The democratic rights that we take today for granted are a result of the struggles of thousands of young people who took to the streets fighting authoritarian figures either during the freedom struggle or the dark days of emergency. Many lost their lives, sacrificed lucrative careers, all for the greater good of the

nation and society," Justice Ramana said.

Trust the youth to check the deviations in a society's journey towards peace and progress, he added. "Although it is desirable to be independent and economically successful, at the same time we must not forget our duties towards our family, our community and the nation," he said.