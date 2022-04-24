Need to develop indigenous anti-drone tech to check cross-border smuggling of drugs, weapons: Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday underscored the need for developing indigenous anti-drone technology to check the supply of drugs and weapons through drones effectively from across the border.



Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the first drone hub here at the Chandigarh University campus, the Chief Minister said that Punjab being a border state must be equipped with such ultra modern technology.

He said that this technology will help in ensuring to curb the supply of drugs or weapons taking place from across the border through drones. Bhagwant Mann said that technology has transformed the world into a global village adding that new innovations and advancements in technology must be brought for the well-being of humanity.

The Chief Minister asserted that unemployment is the root cause of all the social maladies. He promised the youth who are working abroad that his government will provide them better job opportunities in the state thereby bringing them back on their motherland.

Pointing out further Bhagwant Mann said that there is huge potential amongst the Punjabi youth but due to the regressive policies of the previous governments they have been forced to work abroad.

The Chief Minister promised the youth to reverse this trend by providing gainful employment opportunities to youth. He unequivocally said that unemployment is also responsible for the problem of drugs in the state. Bhagwant Mann said that his government will soon approach the big industrial giants from across the globe for investment in the state so that new employment opportunities can be offered to the youth.

Vowing to restore the pristine glory of the state, the Chief Minister said that Punjab has seen many ups and downs for ages but every time it has emerged stronger. He said that Punjabis have given the whopping mandate to them and they will not sit idle until all the aspirations of the people are not fulfilled. Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is duty-bound to make Punjab a progressive, prosperous, and front runner state in the country.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also felicitated the students of Chandigarh University. Chancellor of University Satnam Singh Sandhu welcomed the Chief Minister.

On the occasion, MLA Dr Charanjit Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police Mr Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Deputy Commissioner Mr Amit Talwar, SSP Mr. Vivek Sheel Soni and others were also present.