'Need to develop favourable ecosystem for divyangjans'

New Delhi: Stressing on the need to develop a favourable ecosystem for divyangjan among government functionaries, Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Virendra Kumar said that our strategy should be to make the divyangs realise their full potential and help them live a life of dignity, freedom and satisfaction. The better ambience in favour of divyangjan among government officials and the general public would help in achieving the goals of effective integration and sustainable inclusive development, the minister said while inaugurating the two-day sensitisation workshop at Tent City in Kevadia, Gujarat. The workshop is aimed at creating awareness about different initiatives and schemes of the government for the empowerment and inclusion of persons with disabilities.

On the occasion, the minister said that a community-based inclusive development programme has been developed by the government in collaboration with the University of Melbourne, Australia to create a pool of frontline rehabilitation professionals at the grassroots level. Representatives of around 25 states/UTs participated in the workshop. During the workshop, various implementation issues related to the empowerment of divyangjan were deliberated. Present on the occasion, PwD Secretary Anjali Bhawra emphasised the need for awareness of the schemes and programme of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to bring them into the mainstream and to make an inclusive society.