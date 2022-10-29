Need to create fit-for purpose global health ecosystem: Health Min Mandaviya at G20

New Delhi: Reiterating the need for sustainable financing, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that seamless discussions among intergovernmental negotiating bodies is the need of the hour for creating a 'fit-for purpose' global healthcare ecosystem.



Speaking at the Second G20 Health Ministerial Meeting, in Bali, Indonesia, the Union Health Minister acknowledged his Indonesian counterpart's call for prioritising manufacturing and research hubs to ensure that the world is prepared to counter any future medical challenges.

He highlighted the need to "consolidate efforts taken by the G20 towards managing the COVID19 pandemic by

creating a permanent medical countermeasure platform and ensuring availability of safe, quality and affordable diagnostic vaccines and therapeutics".

Expressing his appreciation for Indonesia, Italy, Saudi Arabia and past presidencies of the G20, Mandaviya outlined India's plan to prioritize "health emergency prevention, preparedness and response; strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector with focus on availability and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures; and digital health innovation and solution to aid universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery" for the health working groups during the upcoming Indian presidency.

The Health Minister also proposed site events such as digital health workshops on collaborative research to expand access to medical counter-measures, medical value travel and holistic healthcare through evidence-based traditional medicines to support, supplement and enrich G20 discussions.