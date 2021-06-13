'Need robust mechanism to check migrant workers' exploitation'

Ranchi: Concerned over "exploitation" of Jharkhand migrant workers in various parts of the country, especially in difficult terrains, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has voiced the need to put in place a robust mechanism to check such practices and said he would hold necessary discussions with his counterparts from other states.

Soren also claimed that several central government agencies have failed to protect the rights of the workers after hiring them for development projects, while underlining that a "nexus between recruiting bodies and contractors" makes such unfair treatment possible.

"It pains me to see their plight...The workers are denied their legitimate dues even when organisations such as NTPC and BRO engage them through contractors or middlemen.

Policies to protect their rights do exist, but they are usually not implemented," Soren told.

The CM further stated that he had been raising the issue on different platforms but to avail.

"Once we tide over the COVID-19 crisis, I will personally hold meetings with chief ministers and administrators of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh among other states and UTs and pitch for a robust mechanism to check workers' exploitation," Soren said.

He lamented that the state had to use its own resources during catastrophes to evacuate workers or in some cases bring their mortal remains home, having received no help from the stakeholders.