Need more data to begin Covid vaccination for children: ICMR

New Delhi: As apprehensions about the vaccination of children are growing among parents due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Dr Balram Bhargava said on Friday that more data is required to take a final call on vaccination of children belonging to age group from 2 years to 18 years.



While addressing a health ministry's press conference, the ICMR chief said, "Whether very small children will ever need the vaccine, is still a question. Till such time we have more data on the vaccination of children, we won't be in a position to vaccinate children at large." "However, we have started a small study on children between the age of 2 and 18, and we shall have the results of that by September or so. However, the international jury is still not out and they're still debating whether children need to be vaccinated. We've seen that there have some cases of complications in the United States," he added.

Meanwhile, Bhargava also said that Covid-19 vaccine should be given to pregnant women as it is useful for them. "The Health Ministry has given the guideline that vaccine can be given to pregnant women. Vaccination is useful in pregnant women, and it should be given," he said.

Notably, several experts have projected that a third Covid-19 wave is likely to hit India in the near future and children below 18 years old would be the potential victims of the third wave.

However, a recent AIIMS-World Health Organization (WHO) study suggested that the third Covid-19 wave, which is imminent, "may not hit children as its being projected.

Recently, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria had said that Covaxin, which is manufactured by Bharat Biotech, is likely to be approved for children in September. Three other vaccines, including another Bharat Biotech shot, are expected to be available for children soon.