Necessary for all citizens to work tirelessly to sustain liberty: CJI

new delhi: Chief Justice N V Ramana has said it is necessary for all the citizens of the world to work tirelessly to sustain and further the liberty, freedom and democracy "our forefathers have fought for."

Ramana made the observation after visiting the Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The CJI said the monument marks a defining moment in human civilisation. "It represents inviolable guarantees and promises definitive of human dignity and existence. Standing in this historic hall, one cannot but be moved by the bravery, spirit and ideals that motivated the founding fathers of the United States of America that continue to resonate even today."