Nearly 45,000 pilgrims visited Kartarpur Sahib since Nov 2019
New Delhi: A total of 44,951 pilgrims travelled through the Kartarpur corridor to pay obeisance at Pakistan's Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, since the opening of the route in November 2019, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said a state-of-the-art integrated Passenger Terminal Building at Dera Baba Nanak and a four-lane National Highway (NH-354B) from Dera Baba Nanak to the international boundary have been built to provide smooth and easy passage to pilgrims throughout the year.
A total of 44,951 pilgrims travelled from November 9, 2019 to January 31, 2020 via Kartarpur corridor to pay obeisance at Sri Kartarpur Sahib, he said in a written reply to a question.
Further, Reddy said, the passport of the pilgrims is not being stamped by the immigration authorities and the government of India has repeatedly urged the government of Pakistan that it should not levy any fee or charge on the pilgrims.
Pakistan charges USD 20 from each pilgrim visiting Kartarpur Sahib.
