Nearly 20 mn women digitally literate under PMGDISHA, says Irani

New Delhi: Nearly 20 million women have been certified to be digitally literate in India under the PMGDISHA programme dedicated to digital literacy, Union minister Smriti Irani said on Wednesday.

Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA) aims to empower the people in rural areas by training them to operate computer or digital access devices (like tablets, smart phones, etc.), send and receive e-mails, browse internet, access government services, and undertake digital payment, among others.

Responding to a question at an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue, India's premier foreign policy and geo-economics conference, Irani said there is much that is being done in India digitally and otherwise.

She said PM's DISHA programme has close to 20 million certified digitally literate women in India.

"When India went into lockdown, we did not have a single PPE suit in the country and the workforce that made those PPE suit, about 75 per cent of it were Indian women and in just three months we became the second largest exporters in the world and that is an indicator of female potential in Indian manufacturing," she said.