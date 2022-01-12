'Nearly 20 lakh tonnes of free foodgrains given so far under 5th phase of PMGKAY'

New Delhi: Nearly 20 lakh tonnes of foodgrains have been distributed for free so far to eligible beneficiaries under the fifth phase of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). In March 2020, the Centre had launched the scheme to provide free foodgrains to over 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) as part of its effort to reduce the hardships of people during the coronavirus pandemic. The additional foodgrains of 5 kilograms per person per month is over and above the normal quota provided under the NFSA at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 2-3 per kg.

The scheme has been extended several times and is now valid till March 2022. Under the fifth phase, which is from December 2021 to March 2022, the food ministry had allocated 163 lakh tonnes foodgrains to all States/UTs, for the four-month distribution period. "Since the distribution of only second month has started recently, the reports available from the States/UTs, shows a distribution of about 19.76 lakh tonnes foodgrains to the beneficiaries so far," an official statement said on Wednesday.

As the distribution of free foodgrains under the fifth is presently ongoing, the ministry said "it is anticipated that the distribution performance of the current phase shall also be on the same high level as achieved in the earlier phases".