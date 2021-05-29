'Near to home' vaccination centres for Sr citizens: Union Minister hails move

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Rattan Lal Kataria, welcomed the directions issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for providing 'near to home' vaccination centres to Senior Citizens and Divyangjans. The move shall benefit around 14 Crore senior citizens and 2.2 Crore Divyangjan across the Nation. The Ministry had earlier flagged the problems being faced by Persons with Disabilities in testing, treatment and vaccination to MoHFW.

An advisory was also issued for Senior Citizens regarding COVID appropriate behavior on April 27, 2021 by the ministry in consultation with the Geriatric Department of AIIMS, Delhi.

Kataria informed that the Modi Government is sensitive to the needs of people and is working relentlessly to provide immediate relief amidst the ongoing pandemic. He informed that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is committed to the cause of weaker sections of society and other vulnerable groups.

Ministry of Social Justice has also launched a Helpline number for providing psychological support to people belonging to transgender community. Counseling through expert psychologists is available for TGs who are facing extreme stress owing to highly uncertain and evolving circumstances. The Ministry has also announced one time allowance of Rs 1500 for transgenders who are adversely affected by the lockdown restrictions imposed by respective state governments.