'NDA is No Data Available govt with no accountability'
new delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dubbed the NDA government as a "No Data Available" regime which gives no answers and has no accountability.
"'No Data Available' (NDA) government wants you to believe: No one died of oxygen shortage. No farmer died protesting. No migrant died walking. No one was mob lynched. No journalist has been arrested," he said on Twitter.
"No Data. No Answers. No Accountability," Gandhi said.
He also tagged a gif with his post that read "Sab Gayab si", as the graphic animates to strike off the middle word in "Sab Changa si."
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Catapulting aspiring comedians to stardom23 July 2022 7:57 PM GMT
Rolling stones23 July 2022 7:51 PM GMT
Awaiting a big buzz in Birmingham!23 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
'Media trials, campaigns against judges on the rise'23 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Uttam Kumar: Crowning jewel of Bengali cinema23 July 2022 7:44 PM GMT