NDA govt should withdraw CAA so that peace and harmony can be maintained
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday demanded that the Centre withdraw the amended Citizenship Act to maintain peace and harmony in the country.
"The NDA government should reconsider the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which is against the spirit of the Constitution, and should come forward to withdraw it so that peace and harmony can be maintained," he said, addressing a dharna against the CAA and a proposed-NRC at the Shahid Smarak here. Gehlot assured the protesters that the Congress and the state government were with them and if required, he would be the first to go to a detention centre. The chief minister claimed that information on birthplace of parents was being sought for NPR.
"If I am not able to furnish the details, I too would be asked to live in a detention centre. You stay assured, if such situation comes then I would be the first to go there," Gehlot said.
