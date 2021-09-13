NCW team meets Mumbai rape victim's kin, visits crime spot

Mumbai: A team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday met the family members of a woman, who died after being brutally raped in Mumbai, and also visited the crime spot as well as the hospital where she was treated, an police official said.



The 34-year-old woman was raped and brutalised with a rod by a man inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka in the wee hours of Friday. She died at a hospital during treatment in the early hours of Saturday, police earlier said.

The crime bore similarity to the 2012 `Nirbhaya' gang-rape case of Delhi.

The 45-year-old suspect, arrested within a few hours of the incident, was later charged with murder.

According to a police official, four-five members of the women's commission first went to the victim's house in Sakinaka area and met her family members on Sunday. The team later went to the spot where the crime took place inside the tempo. The panel members later also went to the Sakinaka police station to seek details of the case.

The team also went to the city-based Rajawadi Hospital where the woman died after a nearly 36-hour battle for life, and collected details pertaining to the case, the official said.

The commission members then visited the office of the state Director General of Police (DGP) here in connection with the case, he said.

Vice-chairman of the National Commission of Scheduled Castes, Arun Haldar, also visited the victim's family and discussed the case with the police officials.

Talking to reporters here, Haldar said the accused should be given capital punishment.

"We have been assured that the charge sheet will be filed in a month and the trial will be done on fast track. I met the victim's family and they will get all - financial aid, home and assistance for education and job as per the laid-down rules," he said.