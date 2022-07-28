NCST reports since 2018 under process: Centre responds to Abhishek's question

New Delhi: Answering an unstarred question by Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee, the Centre informed the Parliament on Monday that reports of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes since 2018 are still under process in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Three annual reports — 9th, 10th and 11th of NCST — have been laid by the ministry before the Parliament since 2018, MoS Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu said.



The Union minister added: "As per Clause 6 of Article 338A of the Constitution of India, the President shall cause all such reports to be laid before each House of Parliament along with a memorandum, explaining action taken or proposed to be taken on recommendations related to the Union and reasons for non-acceptance, if any, of any of such recommendations."

Tudu also mentioned: "For preparations of the Explanatory Memorandum, the concerned stakeholders i.e. Central Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Governments, Statutory Bodies, Autonomous Institutions, Public Sector Banks and undertakings are requested to furnish Action Taken Reports/ comments/ inputs."

Banerjee also asked for the expected time frame for the tabling of these reports, where the minister answered: "As and when Action Taken Report/comments/inputs are received from various stakeholders, an Action Taken Memorandum on Recommendations and Policy issues are complied and prepared. Thereafter, getting the approval of the Hon'ble President of India, the Reports of the NCST along with Action Taken Memorandum are laid in both the Houses of the Parliament."