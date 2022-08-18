NCSC seeks report from Rajasthan govt on death of Dalit teacher reportedly set ablaze

New Delhi: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) said on Thursday it had sought a report from the Rajasthan government on the death of a Dalit school teacher who was allegedly set ablaze by her relatives over a monetary dispute.



The 34-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries in Jaipur on Wednesday, a week after she was allegedly set on fire by her relatives.

The private school teacher was set on fire in her village in the Raisar Police Station area on August 10 when she asked her relatives to repay the money they had borrowed from her.

The NCSC, in a letter to the Rajasthan chief secretary, sought details of the case such as a copy of the FIR, compensation amount and status of investigation within seven days.

"In case the Commission does not receive reply from you within the stipulated time, the Commission may exercise the powers of civil courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for your appearance in person or by a representative before the Commission," it wrote.



